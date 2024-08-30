Baltimore County to Install New School Bus Cameras Ahead of Classes

Baltimore County Schools in Maryland now have external cameras designed to catch motorists who illegally pass the school bus when students are boarding or exiting the bus, reported WYPR News.

The district teamed with the local police department to install cameras from an Alabama-based company AngelTrax ahead of the first day of school.

The article states that a 2018 statewide survey identifying illegal passing indicated that Baltimore County ranked second in the number of drivers who ignored flashing lights and stop arms on local school buses.

Chief of Police Robert McCullough said that during a one-day study last school year, over 387 cars pass school buses in Baltimore County. “It’s a much-needed program so we can protect our students,” said McCullough.

Motorists caught on camera will receive written warnings in the mail for the next month as implementation of cameras continues. After that, each violation will come with a $250 fine. The AngelTrax partnership will also upgrade existing internal cameras and streamline video footage availability.

Most of the revenue will go toward funding the camera system itself and the remaining 40 percent will reportedly go to the Baltimore County government to be distributed to the school district.

McCullough told local news reporters that the aim of this technology would be to deter dangerous driving habits and further enhance the safety of students and communities

Both AngelTrax and county police officers will review each video marked as a violation. Motorists can expect to receive notification within 10 days infraction being captured.

Related: Stop Arm Violation Enforcement Systems – Not All Created Equal

Related: (STN Podcast E220) The Future: Bus Garage Tech, Illegal Passing Survey, Radios for Safety

Related: Florida Allows School Bus Illegal Passing Video Enforcement

Related: Addy’s Law in Georgia, Targets Illegal Passers of School Buses