Simplified Fleet Management?

His cellphone notification pierced Jim’s normally quiet 6 a.m. coffee time at home. The alert pertained to school bus 12, prompting the transportation director to pull up the live feed from REI’s ARMOR Software Suite on his mobile device.* Because of the bus’s cellular-connected DVR, Jim saw bus 12 on its side along a rural gravel road.

He immediately contacted the driver to confirm everyone’s safety, then called 911. Shortly after, Jim reviewed the video clip that had uploaded to ARMOR Cloud from the DVR.* The cause was apparent: Washed-out gravel from a recent downpour caused the bus to slide off the road and overturn.

Within minutes, he sent video clips to school administrators, answered questions from parents and law enforcement, and did it remotely without leaving home. Additionally, the event video stored automatically and securely in the cloud for future reference. This streamlined process would facilitate speedy event resolution for your operation as well.

While Jim accessed ARMOR Cloud for safety reasons in this instance, the platform also provides additional benefits for transportation departments like yours:

Improved Efficiency

REI’s experienced cloud administrators manage your ARMOR server, licensing, updates and scalability. This removes technical overhead and allows your transportation staff to focus on managing the fleet instead of managing IT.

Reduced Costs

ARMOR Cloud eliminates the need for on-site servers and additional IT resources. REI handles the hosting, infrastructure and personnel needed to keep the system running smoothly.

Easy Access

Fleet data and video clips are uploaded automatically from cellular-connected DVRs and stored in a secure cloud environment. Your staff may access the system 24/7/365 from anywhere with an internet connection to review footage, check alerts, monitor vehicle activities and locations in real time, access REI equipment reports and more.

Data Security

All data and video are backed up in regional and national locations to reduce the risk of loss during power outages, storms or other disruptions.

Reduced Stress

Knowing that experienced IT professionals maintain system performance and protect your fleet data gives you and your team greater peace of mind.

Many school districts around the U.S. currently realize the benefits of ARMOR and ARMOR Cloud and appreciate their abilities to simplify operations. Contact REI today to learn how these solutions could transform your team’s approach to fleet management.

*Requires additional hardware and/or specific cellular service plans. Ask for details.

The views expressed are those of the content sponsor and do not reflect those of School Transportation News.