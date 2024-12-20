Social Media as a Recruitment Tool: School Bus Driver Influencers

The school bus transportation industry has long grappled with a persistent challenge: A nationwide shortage of school bus drivers. Despite the critical role these professionals play in ensuring student safety and access to education, many school districts struggle to recruit and retain enough school bus drivers to meet demand not to mention other employees.

However, with the rise of social media platforms like TikTok, a new opportunity for outreach and recruitment has emerged. But this trend is not without its complications.

A New Era of Storytelling

Social media has transformed from a space for personal expression to a powerful marketing and engagement tool. TikTok, once synonymous with dance trends and lip-sync videos, is now a hub for creative content across industries. Businesses big and small use the platform for everything from showcasing products to building brands via influencers, other users who have amassed large followings. The school transportation industry is no exception.

Advertisement

School bus drivers have taken to TikTok to share their experiences, offering a glimpse into the daily life of a driver. Using hashtags like #schoolbusconversation, drivers showcase their passion for the job, hoping to inspire others to join the profession.

One standout influencer is Cor’Darius Jones, known by his handle Mr. Bus Driver. He has amassed over 61,000 followers to date on his TikTok channel by sharing engaging and informative content about school buses and driving them. (He is also on Instagram and Facebook.)

As an employee of Escambia County Schools, located on Florida’s panhandle and serving ithe Pensacola area, Jones has not only captured the hearts of viewers but also caught the attention of industry leaders, including IC Bus, which sponsors his content.

Jones’ videos extend beyond his daily routes. He attends trade shows, engages with industry professionals, and promotes the role of school bus drivers as an essential part of the education system. Notably, Jones will be speaking at the STN EXPO East near Charlotte, North Carolina, in March. He will join a panel discussion that will share insights on using social media as a recruitment and advocacy tool for the school transportation industry.

Jones said Escambia County Schools is aware of his social media work and has been supportive of the content.

“A lot of times my higher-ups give me ideas for a funny video to create,” he explained. “At first, I didn’t know how my district would take it, being that I was filming on the bus and making jokes about the job while still trying to make an informative message, but they started to follow and absolutely love the content. They look forward to every video I create.”

Jones said his journey into social media began during his second year as a school bus driver.

“I started the page going into my second year of driving and was giving everyone an inside look at what it’s like being a bus driver for different grade levels,” he recalled. “The post went viral on [Facebook], gaining over 500,000 views within the first week. People — parents, students, bus drivers, teachers, school staff, a ton of people — would message me to make more videos, and that’s what led to creating the Mr. Bus Driver page. I would just post day-to-day life. The most relatable part is that it’s very much true and has happened to me and a ton of other drivers.”

His partnership with IC Bus, the manufacturer of the vehicle he drives everyday, and collaboration with school district officials exemplifies how social media can be leveraged to address driver shortages by highlighting the job’s rewarding aspects, as well as the universal experiences that resonate with the broader community.

“When we came across Cor’Darius Jones, more widely known as Mr. Bus Driver, it was clear he was a champion of student safety and the driver community in his own right,” commented Christy Zukowski, the senior marketing manager for IC Bus. “Those who have seen Mr. Bus Driver’s videos on their social feeds know that his passion for his career as a driver is contagious. With his unique ability to educate, entertain and connect while spreading awareness of the importance of safety best practices, Mr. Bus Driver is an empowering voice in the industry and an admirable example of the dedicated drivers who keep us moving forward.”

Navigating the Challenges

While influencers like Jones have received district support and industry backing, not all school bus drivers receive the same level of oversight — or approval — for their social media activities. The integration of government property and social media monetization raises questions about ethics and compliance.

A transportation director from a school district in the western U.S. speaking anonymously to School Transportation News expressed concern over school bus drivers creating TikTok videos without the district’s knowledge.

Like many government agencies, the director noted, transportation staff does not have access to TikTok. “So, this was not something we were monitoring,” the director added. “There are issues with broadcasting on social media in uniform, using district equipment, acting as a spokesperson without authorization, and generating revenue while on paid status.”

The director revealed that one school bus driver had been filming TikTok videos while wearing a uniform with the school district logo visible despite an attempt to obscure it. This implied, the director explained, that the driver in question was officially representing the district without having prior permission to film content. Upon discovering the videos, transportation department management addressed the issue directly with the driver as well as others, instructing them to take down any content that might appear to represent the district.

“It’s important to ensure that employees don’t unintentionally present themselves as spokespersons for the district without authorization,” the director emphasized.

The challenges outlined in this scenario highlight a key tension: While these videos can inspire and educate, they also risk crossing professional and legal boundaries. School buses are government property, and filming content for personal or financial gain without explicit consent could violate district policies or government regulations. Moreover, the perception of using public resources for private profit can risk the reputations of school bus drivers and their school district or bus company employers. Clear communication and well-defined policies are essential to navigating these challenges.

STN reviewed dozens of TikTok, Instagram and Facebook videos posted by school bus drivers. Many of them made attempts, not all successful, to obstruct or blur any identifying district names or logos on uniforms. Videos included school bus drivers talking about their jobs and experiences while seated behind the wheel, performing pre-trip inspections, and even driving the vehicle with students on board. Any students were blurred out, and at least one post appeared to use interior school bus camera video footage.

Weighing the Pros and Cons

Social media’s potential to promote the profession and recruit new drivers is undeniable. Videos showcasing the camaraderie, dedication and unique aspects of the job can counter misconceptions and attract individuals who otherwise might not have considered the role. Drivers like Cor’Darius “Mr. Bus Driver” Jones demonstrate that with proper support and guidance, social media can be a valuable tool for advocacy and outreach.

However, districts must address the potential pitfalls. Without clear policies and communication, drivers may unintentionally breach regulations or face disciplinary actions. Establishing guidelines around social media use, including seeking prior approval for content involving district equipment, could help strike a balance between creativity and compliance.

However, the future of TikTok, one of the most influential platforms for creators and businesses alike, remains uncertain. The app has faced ongoing legal battles and scrutiny, with federal and state governments questioning its data privacy practices and connections to its parent company, ByteDance, in China. These concerns have led to restrictions on TikTok’s use on government devices and recurring threats of a nationwide ban.

President-elect President Donald Trump will take office a day after a Biden administration ban is set to take effect. While Trump previously sought to ban the app due to national security concerns, he now said he acknowledges the platform’s significance as a cultural and economic influencer. He has suggested the possibility of maintaining TikTok under stricter regulations to ensure compliance with U.S. laws and protect user data, offering a lifeline to a platform that continues to thrive amid legal and political uncertainty.

This past week, the U.S. Supreme Court said it will take up the case on Jan. 10 and will not block TikTok while it considers the issue.

Regardless, district leaders and transportation directors generally lack access to TikTok today, making it difficult to monitor or even be aware of the content their drivers are creating. This limitation further complicates oversight and highlights the importance of proactive communication between drivers and their supervisors.

But without access to TikTok and other social media services, district leaders may miss opportunities to guide or support school bus drivers who are using the platform to share their experiences. Additionally, the inability to monitor content means districts are often unaware of potential compliance issues, such as filming during work hours, using district equipment, or presenting themselves as spokespersons without authorization. Addressing these gaps requires clear policies and training, ensuring drivers understand the boundaries of their creative freedom while still leveraging social media to inspire and educate.

Related: Social Media’s Influence on Student Transportation Industry Hard to Track

Related: Social Media Posts Point to Importance of School Bus Drivers

Related: South Carolina School Bus Driver Fired for Racist Social Media Post

Related: Sharing Positive Employee Stories Should be Part of Social Media Strategies

Related: You Tweeted What? Social Media Policies and Issues for Student Transporters

Moving Forward

To fully harness the benefits of social media while mitigating risks, collaboration between drivers, districts, and industry leaders is essential. Districts should consider the following steps:

Develop Clear Policies: Provide written guidelines on social media use, including what is permissible when using district property or uniforms. Training and Communication: Offer training sessions on responsible social media practices, ensuring drivers understand the potential legal and ethical implications. Encourage Collaboration: Facilitate partnerships between drivers and district officials to align content creation with district goals and recruitment efforts.

The passion and creativity of school bus drivers have the potential to reshape perceptions of the profession and address critical driver shortages. By establishing clear boundaries and fostering open communication, districts can support drivers in sharing their stories while maintaining professionalism and integrity. Social media is a powerful tool, when used responsibly or not. It can bring much-needed attention to the essential work of school bus drivers and inspire the next generation to join their ranks.

Despite the controversies, TikTok and other social media sites remain powerful tools for promoting small and large businesses and enabling content creators to connect with audiences worldwide. For school bus drivers and other professionals, it has provided a unique avenue to inspire change and attract talent to under-appreciated roles. The uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future highlights the need for districts to remain vigilant, crafting adaptable policies to maximize its benefits while navigating potential risks in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

In addition to being a frequent STN contributor, S.Z. Estavillo is a social media professional and consultant with over 70,000 followers across her various channels.