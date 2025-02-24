Superintendent Snapshot: Staying Connected with Departments, Students

Dr. Walter B. Gonsoulin, Jr., noted that becoming a finalist for the 2025 National Superintendent of the Year award was the culmination of a lot of hard work put in by a lot of people at Jefferson County Schools in Alabama.

He explained the importance of staff, administrators, teachers, students and parents who played a role in the honor.

“Yes, I am the leader of the school district, but a leader is only as good as the people who support him or her,” he said. “I have a tremendous cabinet and team of administrators who work tirelessly to do what’s best for students. Our teachers ensure that our students are learning and getting the best education possible. Our students work hard and take ownership in their own education. Our parents partner with us to ensure that their students are successful. I did not accomplish this by myself.”

Ahead of the 2025 Superintendent of the Year being named on March 6 at the National Conference on Education in New Orleans, Louisiana, School Transportation News sat down with those in charge of transportation operations at the respective districts to gain a better understanding of how the services function. The Superintendent of the Year Award is sponsored by AASA: The School Superintendents Association along with Corebridge Financial and Sourcewell to celebrate contributions and leadership of public-school superintendents. This year’s four finalists were selected from 49 state superintendent award winners (Hawaii was not included) and were judged based on their exhibited leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement. A $10,000 college scholarship will be presented in the name of the 2025 National Superintendent of the Year to a student at a high school the winning superintendent graduated from or from the school district the winner now leads.

Kevin Snowden, the transportation director for the district, is in his second year running the department after coming out of retirement. Snowden has served in various roles in student transportation, including as the state director at both the Florida and Alabama departments of education and as president of the Southeastern States Pupil Transportation Conference.

Advertisement

He explained that while Jefferson County is fully staffed, sub-drivers are hard to come by when a route driver calls out. They district is in the process of working to increase the sub pool. However, he noted many transportation office staff members and mechanics have their commercial driver’s licenses and help when needed.

To encourage driver attendance, he said drivers with perfect attendance are invited to a special event hosted by transportation. One driver, Peggy Coats, hasn’t missed a day of work in six years.

Initiatives Involving Transportation

One of the biggest initiatives over the past few years that directly involves transportation, Gonsoulin explained, involves the district’s Signature Academy Program. He explained the district has 13 high schools assigned into four zones (North, South, East and West.) Within that geographic region students can apply to any of the Signature Academies, classes that focus on a field of interest. Such as culinary arts, cybersecurity, engineering, and more.

Typically, students take a bus, provided by transportation, for their one academy class. Transportation then brings the student back to their home school following that class, where they will remain for the rest of the day.

“These educational opportunities absolutely would not be possible without our dedicated transportation staff,” he said. “They ensure that each student gets to their academy destination safely and on time.”

Related: Alabama School Bus Driver Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Student with Special Needs

Related: Alabama High School Student Killed While Waiting for School Bus

Additionally, transportation is working to install Wi-Fi hotspots on all district buses. Jefferson County provides each student with a Chromebook, that they will be able to use to complete school assignments while riding to and from school.

“They’ll be able to review for a test or start their homework before even getting to their house,” he added.

Snowden noted that some routes are 45 minutes to an hour one way. The district was able to utilize federal funds from the E-Rate program to make the purchase happen.

Jefferson County Schools: At a glance Number of school buses 488 Routes: 552, 97 of which are special needs Student’s transported: 20,000 Miles traveled yearly: 4,000,640 miles

He explained that Wi-Fi-equipped buses will also allow for additional technology to be implemented on the buses such as turn-by-turn navigation, utilizing a driver time clock — as opposed to time sheets— adding another form of communication on the bus, and student tracking. It’s unknown how the district would proceed if the Supreme Court of the U.S. ends the Universal Services Funds.

While the current fleet of school buses is 100 percent diesel Jefferson County recently purchased 40 gasoline school buses that should arrive in April.

“We have longer routes, and so we don’t know that propane, electric or CNG would be necessarily a good fit for us,” Snowden explained, adding that neighboring districts do use alternative fuels and energy.

Building Relationships

Snowden noted during this tenure in transportation that he’s worked for at least three good superintendents and ranked Gonsoulin among the best. “He’s a cut above many superintendents, good leader, good spokesman, just a good person,” he said.

He provided examples, such as not only listening but asking follow-up questions on department needs.

“He makes good decisions and promotes the board in our direction, as far as being able to present our needs to the Board of Education,” Snowden added. “So, when they vote on things, they vote favorably. He’s very supportive in getting the job done when we have a need.”

Snowden noted Gonsoulin makes department heads feel comfortable telling him their needs.

Gonsoulin added that having a working relationship with the transportation department is important because school buses are an integral part of the school system.

“We run over 450 routes every single day,” he noted. “This is a massive operation. I have to have my pulse on what is happening with that department and have good people running it. If it’s not running well, and students aren’t getting to where they need to be and on time, that is going to cause a ripple effect throughout the instructional day.”

He added that school bus drivers are the first school employee that many students see in the morning and the last that they see before going home in the afternoon.

Dr. Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr. was the first person in his immediate family to graduate from high school and attend college. Growing up his mother worked three jobs, and his father drove for a taxi company. He said his parents stressed to him and his sisters the importance of education and the doors it could open. He grew up in New Iberia, Louisiana and has had many different positions in education, including teacher, coach, principal, assistant superintendent and now superintendent of Jefferson County Schools in Alabama. “I think I’ve always had a love for education,” he shared. “When I was in elementary school, I got an award for reading. And I remember thinking, ‘I can get an award for this?’ I didn’t read to get the award. It wasn’t anything intentional. I read because I enjoyed reading and enjoyed learning new things. “I think over the years, that love for learning evolved into wanting to help others learn,” he continued. “The desire to help others, and the nudging from a relative who was already working in education, is ultimately what led me to make it my career. I have been in this field for 35 years now, and I still love waking up in the morning. Coming to work every day is still such a joy!”

“They are an essential part of the learning process,” he said. “They can set the whole tone of the day for a student. They’re not just drivers, they’re teachers, mentors, and people our students admire.”

Gonsoulin said transportation should be an important part of the job for any superintendent.

“Our drivers are the people we trust to get our children safely to school and back,” he continued. “Our mechanics are the ones we trust to make sure the buses are safe and in good working order. Our transportation administrative staff ensures that all those routes run smoothly and that our personnel are properly trained.”

He advised other districts to find a process that works and stick with it, noting that Snowden reports directly to one of his deputy superintendents. “This chain of command facilitates the movement of information extremely quickly,” he said. “If there are any issues that arise, I’m one of the first people notified.”

He added that school administrators all have a point of contact at the district transportation office, which ensures everyone is on the same page if a route is running late or there’s mechanical issues.

Related: Superintendent Snapshot: Recognizing Every Student

Related: Superintendent Snapshot: Fully Staffed Arkansas District Focus’ on Employees

Snowden said it takes a team effort. If the team is not going in the same direction, he said they won’t arrive at the location.

“Every part of education, whether it be your child nutrition program, your nursing program, your maintenance program, your transportation program, if everybody doesn’t have a common goal for the safety of the students, for the welfare of the students, we’re never going to get there,” Snowden concluded. “We all have to be focused in the right direction. And Dr G is great at pointing us in that direction.”