Metal Bar Flies Through Windshield, Strikes Washington School Bus Driver

School bus drivers are trained to not only keep calm with student riders but also when a piece of metal pierces their windshield during a route.

That is exactly what happened to Stewart O’Leary, a school bus driver for Northshore School District in Washington, on Feb. 7. As he drove a sports team down the freeway, a metal pole shattered his windshield and struck him in the chest. The school district released a statement on the incident.

O’Leary is being recognized as a hero for prioritizing the safety of the students on board his bus and remaining calm and collect after being hit and despite the resulting pain. Thanks to his quick thinking and the swift actions of North Creek coaches Calvin McHenry and Chris Pinder, who were also on board, the bus was safely brought to a stop and all passengers remained injured.

O’Leary was taken to the hospital on the day of the incident and released that same night. The following Monday he was back at work, continuing to serve students. The district thanked O’Leary for his heroic actions and bravery.

According to local news, Washington State Patrol troopers have not been able to determine where the metal bar came from.

