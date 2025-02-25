STN EXPO East Sessions Focus on Fire Safety, Partnerships with First Responders

Furthering school bus safety through comprehensive emergency training is a joint effort between transportation and first responders, a topic that STN EXPO East panelists will discuss in North Carolina.

Paul Hasenmeier, public safety director and fire chief at Hernando County Fire Rescue in Florida, will share his firsthand experience responding to school bus incidents, including fires and crashes. He will provide insight into how student transportation can partner with fire departments during his session “Fire Department Response to School Bus Incidents” on Saturday, March 22.

Hasenmeier is also the author of “School Bus Extrication,” which details the technical training and school bus construction knowledge necessary for firefighters to quickly and adequately respond to school bus emergencies requiring student or driver extraction.

During his STN EXPO presentation, Hasenmeier will discuss how fire departments approach crashes and fires involving school buses, including internal combustion and electric models. The presentation will include photos and analysis of the various situations and environments firefighters can encounter and lessons learned that student transporters can take away to better prepare their drivers and students being transporter.

Following that session, Hasenmeier will facilitate a panel discussion on “Developing Mock Casualty Exercises with Local First Responders.” He will be joined by Peggy Stone, director of transportation for Lincoln County Schools in West Virginia, and Katrina Morris, executive director of the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation and transportation director for West Shore Educational Service District.

Morris and Stone will discuss with Hasenmeier how to build relationships with local fire departments and learn how to provide necessary provisions for emergency training exercises. They will lead an interactive discussion with attendees on the planning needed to create training scenarios that will equip student transporters for potential emergency situations.

The STN EXPO East conference will be held March 20-25 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa in North Carolina. Register at stnexpo.com/east.

