Alabama High School Student Killed While Waiting for School Bus

A 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 5 while waiting for her school bus.

The incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. on Hwy 231, when Appalachian High School student Carmen Lopez was waiting for her school bus near the Blount County and St. Clair County line when she was impacted by the vehicle.

Joe Sweat, the St. Clair County deputy coroner, said Lopez was in her front yard when a 2004 Nissan Frontier driven by 31-year-old Tyler Gillilan left the roadway and fatally struck the teen.

According to local news, Gillilan was unable to stop in time when he saw the flashing signs of the bus, he then veered into the gravel area in front of Tip Top One Stop before losing control and crossing the road hitting Lopez then crashing into the front porch of the teen’s house.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. It is has not been confirmed whether he is currently facing any charges.

“It is with a heavy and broken heart that we share the news of a devastating, tragic accident at a bus stop this morning that took the life of one of our students at Appalachian School,” Blount County Schools Superintendent Rodney Green wrote on social media. “This is certainly one of the most difficult things that our school and our community have had to face. We are a close-knit community that loves and supports its students, and our thoughts and prayers go out to them. I want to thank our first responders, our community members, counselors and employees for their assistance with the families involved and with our students impacted at the school. Thanks for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support for the family, our school, and our community and please remember them in the difficult days ahead.”.

An account was set up at People’s Bank of Alabama for donations. Donations can also be made at Allman Farms & Orchards or through PayPal. All funds go directly to the family.

