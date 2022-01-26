Every Child Deserves a Safe and Healthy Ride to School

When your child rides a propane-fueled bus to school, they arrive healthier, safer, and better prepared to learn. So many of us know the feeling of putting our kids on a diesel bus – the fumes, the noise. It’s not good for our kids, and it’s not good for us or our community.

With propane-powered buses, the fumes are gone, the noise is reduced. It’s cleaner for our communities and kids have a reliable, peaceful, and healthy ride.

Bring the Benefits of Propane School Buses to Your School District

Everyone deserves access to environmentally friendly energy—especially children still learning in school. Whether you’re a parent, guardian, educator or are otherwise helping students find success, advocating for better choices in school transportation can make a positive impact on their future. Bringing propane school buses to your school district is one of the best ways to do that. Here’s how to get started.

1. Get Involved

You don’t have to be an expert in energy or school transportation to make a difference for children — even reading these tips and thinking about the benefits of propane buses are a great start. You can print this piece and take it to school functions like PTA meetings, to begin the conversation with decision-makers in your school district.

2. Consider Cleaner Choices

The World Health Organization identifies diesel exhaust produced by buses as a carcinogen, which can cause cancer as well as aggravate breathing issues like asthma. Propane buses not only eliminate this harmful exhaust but also reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 96%, according to a West Virginia University study.

Plus, a Georgia State University study revealed that children using lower emission transportation, such as propane buses, earned higher English test scores, showing that cleaner choices have benefits inside the classroom, too.

3. Support School District Savings

Meeting modern emissions standards for diesel buses, along with higher fuel costs, can quickly drain a transportation department’s budget. Historically, propane costs less than diesel at the pump, with savings translating to more teachers, more supplies and more activities. In Nebraska, Omaha Public Schools reports they saved enough in a single year to hire five new teachers.

Meanwhile, electric buses may require even greater investments. For the cost of a single electric bus, school districts can purchase three propane buses, benefitting their bottom line while reducing harmful emissions.

4. Share Safety Stats with Parents

Propane buses have been trusted for their safety for decades — in fact, San Antonio’s Northside Independent School District has operated on propane since 1975. Propane meets rigorous U.S. FMVSS and Canadian CMVSS safety standards and is an approved fuel listed in the 1990 Clean Air Act. Propane poses no harm to groundwater, surface water or soil; it’s non-poisonous to humans and nontoxic to the environment.

In a word, propane is safe.

5. Hear the Difference for Yourself

Propane buses offer a noticeably quieter operation when compared to diesel buses and create a less disruptive and safer environment for both children on the buses and their drivers. Because of the noise generated by a diesel school bus, a driver may not be able to hear critically important sounds from inside or outside the bus.

6. Study Schools That Have Made the Switch

The proven performance and popularity of propane school buses are so widespread, it’s not hard to find a school district talking about propane’s safety, versatility and reliability.

By visiting BetterOurBuses.com, you can watch case study videos from these satisfied school districts—such as Northside Independent School District in Texas, which is saving $1.3 million a year on fuel alone.

7. See the Impact in Your State

Across the country, school districts are consistently seeing how propane buses can benefit children and the communities that support them. Wondering what the overall positive environmental impact looks like in your state? Explore the map on Propane.com/BusMap for a look at how the switch from diesel to propane has reduced emissions in your state.

8. Talk to Your School District

Even though propane school buses are proven to improve air quality throughout communities, most children still ride to school on a diesel bus. Engaging with your school district about a more environmentally friendly option for students is a crucial part of bringing about beneficial change. You may find that simply sending an email or a letter to your school district’s transportation department can ultimately lead to effective change.

9. Stick to Your Talking Points

Consider what is most important to you when it comes time to talk to your school district, and then stay focused on those points. Here are some potential thought-starters:

How could your community benefit from a reduction in harmful diesel emissions?

Can propane school buses increase student safety?

Will cost savings in the transportation department benefit children in the classroom?

What kind of buses does your school district currently use?

Are there plans to replace older buses in the near future, and do those plans include propane school buses?

10. Help Transportation Officials Learn More

Once you’ve started a conversation with your school district about how propane school buses can benefit children in your community, ask them to visit Propane.com/SchoolTransportation, where they will find detailed information about vehicle manufacturers, refueling options, maintenance and more.

Learn more about the benefits of propane-powered school buses at BetterOurBuses.com.