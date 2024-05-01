This month’s issue features articles on how technology can further student safety and optimize transportation operations. Learn more about how student transporters can address incident management with targeted training and onboard video technology as well as the growing trend of Wi-Fi on school buses and driver assistance systems.

Also, check out the STN EXPO Indy Preview as well as dates and information on the upcoming STN EXPO Reno and TSD Conference.

Read the full May 2024 issue.

Cover Story

Secure Surveillance in the Cloud

Moving video storage to the cloud has proved advantageous for directors as they are able to view their bus videos from their phone while working remote, among other benefits.

Features

A True Extension of the Classroom

Affirming school bus Wi-Fi under the federal E-Rate program solidifies the yellow vehicle as an extension of the classroom.

Safe & Reliable Connections

Like passenger vehicles, school buses are becoming equipped with standard advanced driver assistance systems.

Special Reports

In Case of An Emergency

Between school bus crashes, increased behavior issues, and illegal passing, school bus drivers have too much on their plates. Planning and preparing for various incidents makes a huge difference in student and driver safety.

Times Are Changing … What Is Your Response to School Bus Violence?

Student transporters are arming their drivers with more training to address the changing school bus environment.

Q&A:Commitment to Safety, Professional Development Drives NAPT President Mitchell

Meet Teena Mitchell, the current president of the National Association for Pupil Transportation and a strong advocate for professional development.

STN EXPO Indy Preview

Preview the sessions planned along with the scheduled trade show vendors, the new Bus Technology Summit, and the return of the Green Bus Summit and Transportation Director Summit.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Seeing is Believing

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

The Journey of Going Green