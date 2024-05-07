(STN Podcast E209) Let’s Get Into It: NY Organization Tackles Nitty Gritty of Fleet Electrification

Get the latest on federal developments that affect school transportation, including a legal battle over E-Rate funding for school bus Wi-Fi, the new National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Final Rule on automatic emergency braking in buses, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s push to relax marijuana classification.

Nina Haiman and Vinny Riscica from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) take a deep dive into clean school bus funding, helpful aides for electric bus implementation, and more.

Read more about electric buses.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from IC Bus.



