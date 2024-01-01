Buyer’s Guide 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024
Artwork for cover and divider pages created by Kimber Horne using generative A.I. in Adobe Firefly
Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal agencies, manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers.

Read the full 2024 Buyer’s Guide.

Data & Statistics
School Bus OEM Production Data
Industry Purchasing Trends
2024 School Bus Engine, Electric Drivetrain & Transmission Specifications

Organizations and Associations
State and Province Directory
National Associations
Federal Agencies

Bus OEM’s and Dealers

Full Service Manufacturers
Type A Only

Components and Service Suppliers

