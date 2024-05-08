(Free Webinar) Hit the Easy Button with EV Grants

The pressure is on to capture EV grants and get started on electric buses and chargers! As the #1 dealer in the country for helping school districts transition to EV, A-Z Bus has a whole team ready for you to slap the Easy Button on the application process! Use our customer portal to organize your project and application or just ask for help on some documents!

Here are some of the topics we will discuss in this webinar:

Funding Opportunities: How to prepare and apply

Route Planning with EV deployments

EV Infrastructure planning and grants

Fleet EV deployment experiences

Grant & Electric Q&A

Presenters:

Peter Tuckerman

Director of New School Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales

Peter Tuckerman is the Director of Sales for California and Hawaii at A-Z Bus Sales. He originally started in the school bus industry in 1999 on the maintenance side and has been involved with projects ranging from CARB (California Air Resources Board) and CEC (California Energy Commission) clean diesel programs to recent EV school bus deployments. He has been working with school districts and grant agency programs since 2007. His background also includes being an Air Force veteran before building his own company which he later sold and entered the EV school bus industry. Tuckerman recently spoke at the CABSO conference on implementing an EV development plan for school districts.

Joe Ordonez

Sales Manager, EV Infrastructure Division

A-Z Bus Sales

Joe Ordonez is the Sales Manager for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure overseeing California, Texas, and Hawaii at A-Z Bus Sales. He originally started in the school bus industry in 2001 on the sales side and has been involved with projects ranging from CARB (California Air Resources Board) Prop 1B School Bus Lower Emissions Program and CEC (California Energy Commission) clean diesel programs to recent EVI school bus deployments. He has been deeply engaged with school districts and grant agency programs since 2002. He specializes in collaborating with school districts to drive emission reduction initiatives, while also enhancing the efficiency of school bus operations. His passion lies in creating sustainable solutions that positively impact both the environment and the communities we serve.

A-Z Bus Sales Grants Team

The A-Z Bus Sales Grants Team, established in 2015, was born out of the growing availability and complexity of grant funding for school buses. Under the leadership of Bethany Rainbolt and her team manager, Esther Hurtado, the team offers comprehensive support to help customers secure grants for buses and electrical purchases from A-Z Bus Sales. With a track record of applying for over $500 million in grants for our customers, we boast the highest success rate among all school bus dealers in the country.