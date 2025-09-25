Arizona Mom Trades Stressful Job for Career as School Bus Driver

What started as a desperate job search turned into an unexpected passion for Jackeline Ezrre, a 30-year-old Arizona mom who left behind a career as a mail carrier to become a school bus driver. She shared with People News that she now finds the new role deeply fulfilling.

According to the article, after facing multiple job rejections, a “We’re Hiring” sign at her daughter’s school led Ezrre to apply for several school positions including substitute bus driver, despite having no prior experience. It was the only role that called her back.

Now two years into her new career, Ezrre has reportedly grown confident behind the wheel, managing ever-changing routes and hundreds of students. One of her most memorable experiences came during a six-month assignment where she bonded so deeply with the kids that she cried when the route ended.

“I didn’t know I could have such a soft spot for other children that I didn’t birth,” she shared via the article.

While middle school routes were once a challenge, she noted students now greet her with smiles and stories. “Ms. Jackie! She’s my bus driver, she’s the best!” some shout as they board, the article highlighted.

Despite the job’s importance, Ezrre said she believes it remains undervalued by society.

“It’s an essential job,” she told local news reporters, “but many don’t realize how much responsibility it carries and how little it pays.” Still, she takes great pride in her work from keeping her bus spotless to ensuring every student feels safe. “Our bus is a representation of us as drivers.”

To those considering the profession, Ezrre offers a reminder: “You’re not just a bus driver. You’re the first hello and last goodbye for kids every day.”

