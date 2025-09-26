Geogia School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI With Students on Board

A Bartow County school bus driver northwest of the Atlanta metro area is facing multiple charges after allegedly operating a school bus while under the influence with students on board, reported Fox 5.

According to the news report, 51-year-old Lori Hagaman was charged with driving a school bus under the influence and several counts of reckless conduct. She was released from jail Monday.

Authorities say two deputies stopped the school bus on U.S. 411 near the Burnt Hickory Road Connector after receiving a report that the vehicle was swerving and the driver appeared unresponsive. Upon exiting the bus, Hagaman was observed staggering and struggling with navigating the bus stairwell. Deputies noted she had slurred speech and reportedly denied both alcohol consumption and any medical issues.

During the investigation, deputies reportedly found an insulated cup in the driver’s cupholder that appeared to contain an alcoholic beverage. A concerned parent also told investigators her 9-year-old daughter suspected the driver had been intoxicated in the past, citing instances of missed bus stops and incorrect student drop-offs.

The Bartow County School System confirmed via the article that no students were injured during the incident. Officials stated that Hagaman has been removed from her assigned route pending further investigation.

