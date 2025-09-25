Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation now operating as one under Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) today announced the consolidation of Thomas Built Buses (TBB) and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) into a new division – Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles (DTSV). This strategic move brings the two organizations under one cohesive structure to create greater synergies, enhance customer service, improve operational efficiency and accelerate innovation across the specialty vehicle segment.

DTSV builds on the heritage and expertise of both TBB and FCCC, combining their strengths with the scale, resources and technology of Daimler Truck North America. By aligning products that serve distinct specialty markets, including school buses, walk-in vans and recreational vehicles, the division creates a unified platform for customer-focused solutions. FCCC supplies the chassis for Thomas Built Buses and other purpose-built vehicles, making this integration a strategic and natural alignment. DTSV is designed to foster collaboration, simplify processes and unlock capacity to deliver stronger, more efficient solutions across the markets both brands serve.

“This new structure is a strategic step forward in how we serve our customers,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and head of specialty vehicles at DTNA. “We’re not only simplifying how we operate – we’re strengthening our ability to deliver for our customers. This move reflects our long-term commitment to building a more connected, responsive and resilient organization – one that empowers our people and delivers on the expectations of those who rely on our vehicles every day.”

“By bringing together the strengths of Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis, Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles is now positioned to move faster, serve customers even better and operate with greater focus,” said T.J. Reed, who will lead the organization as president and CEO of Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles. “With a strong manufacturing footprint in the Carolinas and a unified team, we are ready to meet the needs of our dealers and customers with renewed agility, confidence and purpose.”

Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles has appointed a leadership team that reflects the combined strengths and expertise of both Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation.

Caleb Judge, chief financial officer, responsible for overseeing finance and controlling to ensure financial alignment across DTSV. Kendra Eads, head of engineering, leading the integration of engineering capabilities into a single, streamlined organization with unified design tools and methods. Nick Rini, head of quality and customer experience, unifying quality and customer experience (CX) functions to deliver an even more seamless experience for customers and dealers.

Thomas Built Buses, based in High Point, North Carolina, is one of the leading school bus manufacturers in the United States, employing approximately 500 people. Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation, located in Gaffney, South Carolina, employs over 1000 people and is a top manufacturer of premium chassis for walk-in vans, motorhomes and commercial vehicles with over 450 service locations.

About Daimler Truck North America

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is the largest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in North America and a leading provider of innovative products, services, and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. DTNA designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and related technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. As a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, DTNA is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and support to its customers – helping them keep the world moving. For more information, visit northamerica.daimlertruck.com.

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a Daimler Truck company. Learn more at thomasbuiltbuses.com or facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

About Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC)

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Gaffney, SC, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) is a leading manufacturer of premium chassis for the RV, medium-duty commercial truck and shuttle bus markets. FCCC supports its industry-leading chassis with a comprehensive suite of services, including 24/7 factory direct support, a nationwide service network with more than 400 dealers in the U.S. and Canada, and an official customer-support mobile app. FCCC also manufactures chassis for the work truck, walk-in van, school bus and shuttle bus markets. Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a Daimler Truck company. For more information, visit fcccrv.com or call 1-800-FTL-HELP.