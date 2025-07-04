STN EXPO Scholarship Winner Has Personal Passion for Student Transportation Safety

When Kara Sands took a job as a school bus driver at the age of 21, she wasn’t sure how she would like working with children. Today, she’s on a mission to further safety and prevent school bus accidents.

Sands, transportation lead trainer and driver at Hanover Community Schools Corporation in Indiana, was selected to receive the inaugural “Dick Fischer School Bus Safety Scholarship,” a continuing education scholarship named for industry veteran Richard “Dick” Fischer, who successfully petitioned President Richard Nixon in 1972 to create the first federal recognition of National School Bus Safety Week. The scholarship provides one safety-oriented student transportation professional the opportunity to attend the STN EXPO West conference in Reno, Nevada.

Sands said her introduction to the world of student transportation began with a surprise pregnancy discovered on her 21st birthday while she was in college. She explained that the bus company she applied to in Illinois offered child-care and paid well, which led to her first job driving a school bus. She discovered that she loved working with the students.

“Kids became everything to me,” said Sands. “Just seeing the smiles on their face and knowing that I could teach them something that they might keep with them for the rest of their lives. That’s my favorite part about driving.”

Sands continued that as her career progressed as a driver, she always wanted to further higher education. In between supporting her husband through various health conditions, she tries to further her career and education.

Despite any setbacks she encounters in life, Sands said her mantra remains the same. “Whatever I try to do, I always try to make sure I do it 100 percent. I try to make the best out of whatever I have,” she shared.

When speaking about her passion for school bus safety, Sands said that she has seen a lot of “close calls.” She shared that a pivotal moment for her was when her daughter’s best friend died in a car crash three years ago. She explained that her drive to train for increased safety “was kind of like a tribute to her, in a way. I looked at the whole accident scene and tried to see what the problems were, what happened, how could this have been prevented. It made me train totally different,” she recalled.

“I ended up putting a face with every story, every lesson,” she said.

Sands continuously works to get the message to as many people as possible to prepare for the worst-case scenario. She continued that awareness has always been a hurdle as she tries to convey to school bus drivers how important their job is and that it’s never “just a job.”

In between her time at her first school bus driver job and starting at Hanover in 2017, Sands said she has driven students pretty much everywhere from Chicago to Indiana in a myriad of environments. She shared that there are unique challenges that come from driving in a cityscape to being on roads made of gravel and sand that could sink under you.

Sands said a resource she has relied on for about six years is Fischer’s email newsletter sent daily throughout the school year to provide news and commentary on safety issues affecting student transportation. She added she appreciated Fischer’s meticulous record keeping and started attending local conferences where she was taught his training. She explained that she hadn’t been interested in some of the more recent conference options, so she emailed Fischer to inquire about potential opportunities. He pointed her to the STN EXPO website, where she discovered the scholarship opportunity and said the education offered was “right up her alley.”

She continued that she has filled every available window of time for her time STN EXPO West, saying she wants to learn “anything and everything” she can. She said she’s looking to share resources and ideas as well as discuss challenging training situations, such as getting through to someone who might have a personality that is hesitant to accept instruction.

“I try to keep an open mind. I try to take it all in, you know, whether someone has got more experience at something than me or not. There’s always something I learn new every day. But sometimes people just don’t see that way…For me that is something I would like to discuss with [other] trainers,” she explained.

In her application for the scholarship, Sands stated that she was specifically looking forward to the “School Bus Accident Investigation: Be Prepared for a Lawsuit” presentation on Friday, July 11 taught by Fischer and Pete Baxter, a former president of both the National Association for Pupil Transportation and National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services as well as an NAPT Hall of Fame inductee. While she said she’s been very fortunate that she has not personally had to handle a school bus crash, she understands that there is a lot to learn in that realm of preparedness. She also noted that she’s interested in seeing different technology and hardware options, such as new stop-arms and equipment for buses used on special needs routes, which will be on display at the Trade Show in Reno.

Sands shared that she would like to see herself step into a safety consultant role like Fischer’s one day. She recalled attending one of Fischer’s classes early on in her career. She laughed remembering that she was 30 seconds late for the class and that Fischer “really let me have it.” But after the class, she called him, and he spent 45 minutes on the phone with her answering her questions.

“Nobody does that. I don’t know anybody that does that.” she said. “I’ll never forget that.”

Registration remains open on-site for the STN EXPO West conference in Reno, Nevada at the Peppermill Resort. Find the conference agenda, speaker information, trade show vendor lists at stnexpo.com/west.

