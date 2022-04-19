Florida School Buses Run Late as Drivers Call Out

Multiple school districts in Florida are asking parents for patience due to the amount of bus drivers that called out ahead of the Easter weekend, reported Click Orland News.

According to Osceola School District Services spokesperson Zach Downes, around 24 percent of bus routes did not have a driver Friday morning.

Downes added via the article that they specifically told drivers to report to work on Friday, but many of them did not. Due to this situation, families of students in Orange County Schools were warned to expect delays.

Osceola had already reported a shortage of 40 drivers earlier this past week due to sick calls among workers. On Friday, the district reported that nearly a quarter of its bus routes were without drivers.

The district is reportedly scheduled to hold a bus driver job fair on April 19.

Meanwhile, Marion and Orange County Public Schools are also faced with a bus driver shortage situation.

MCPS officials said they need to hire 19 full-time bus drivers. As long as the individual has a clean driving record and passes the background check, they can reportedly be trained and hired once they get the license.

