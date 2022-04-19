Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Event News

Garage Star, Rising Star Finalists to Receive Conference Registration Scholarships

By Ruth Newton
Attendees at the TSD Conference 2021 check their official conference apps during an informational session.

School Transportation News wants to further recognize Garage Stars and Rising Stars with a new promotion to receive STN conference registration scholarships, to be used at an STN EXPO conference of their choice next year.

STN gathers annual nominations from across the country and chooses 10 Garage Star finalists to be featured in the August magazine edition as well as 10 Rising Star finalists who will be featured in the October issue.

All 10 finalists for both recognitions will receive one scholarship that they can use toward full main conference registration for one STN EXPO show of their choice next summer. Finalists must use the scholarship within one year of being recognized. Scholarships are non-transferable and can only be used toward the finalist’s registration costs for an upcoming STN EXPO conference.

Listed below are the shows that the scholarships would be valid for this year’s finalists.

Garage Star 2022 Finalists:
(vouchers valid August 2022-July 2023)

STN EXPO Indy in June 2023
STN EXPO Reno in July 2023

Rising Star 2022 Finalists:
(vouchers valid October 2022-October 2023)

STN EXPO Indy in June 2023
STN EXPO Reno in July 2023

Subscribe to STN’s exclusive email list to stay updated on Garage Star & Rising Star information. STN is currently accepting nominations for Garage Stars. The application is open until May 13. To nominate a Garage Star, go to stnonline.com/go/gs. The Rising Stars nominations will open on May 16.

Go to stnexpo.com for more information on upcoming conferences!

