Virginia Parents Struggle to Pick Up Students Amid Severe School Bus Driver Shortage

Amid the school bus driver shortage, parents are left scrambling to pick up their students in Norfolk, Virginia, reported Wavy News.

On Wednesday morning, Maury High School sent a message to the parents announcing bus delays due to numerous drivers were absent.

By the afternoon, parents received another message reporting that three school bus routes would not be running and that children who usually ride these buses needed to be picked up by someone.

The message was reportedly sent to parents at 1:25 p.m. and student dismissal is at 2:05 p.m. Parents were left with little time to make arrangements to pick up their children from school.

Other schools in Norfolk like Granby High School had a similar situation, in which parents were contacted due to delays and shortages.

