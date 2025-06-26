Indiana School District Hosts “Hop on and Hire” Bus Driver Career Day Amid Shortages

South Bend Community Schools hosted a “Hop and Hire” event to help combat the school bus driver shortage, reported WNDU News.

According to the article, School Bus Career Day, which was held on Saturday morning at 3003 North Bendix Drive, focused on hiring bus drivers to tackle the ongoing shortage. The aim was to hire at least 10 to 15 bus drivers before the upcoming school year.

“What we do here in the community, I think, it’s awareness of what we do, how important our job is to the community,” David Tartt, South Bend Schools’ transportation training coordinator, told local news reporters. “We take care of the most precious cargo that can be transported on the planet, and it’s a huge responsibility and we love what we do.”

Benefits for full-time drivers reportedly include health insurance, paid time off and free CDL training.

According to local news, for four hours, instructors focused on hiring school bus drivers and provided eligible applicants the chance for on-site interviews.

Additionally, attendees reportedly had the chance to drive a school bus under the supervision of trained experts.

