Arizona School District Increases Bus Driver Pay to Help with Shortage

The Chandler Unified School District in Arizona implemented a pilot program to boost school bus driver’s pay amid a nationwide shortage, reported Azcentral News.

The district’s governing board reportedly set aside roughly $610,000 for stipends and higher wages for school bus drivers for the remainder of this school year and next. The district has 162 bus drivers on staff and 14 on the queue.

According to the new report, with the increases, the annual salary for bus drivers will range from $34,000 to $38,000, depending on the types of routes.

“The pilot program makes Chandler Unified very competitive, if not the most competitive for bus driver pay,” said Chief Financial Officer Lana Berry.

The district serves roughly 44,000 students across 55 schools in the East Valley of Phoenix metro.

Every district school bus driver will reportedly receive a $500 stipend at the end of the current school year. They will also receive greater flexibility to use paid time off.

Additionally, approximately 60 drivers that have added new bus routes or combined previous ones five or more times throughout the quarter will be eligible for a stipend of $500 for the fourth quarter and back pay of $500 for doing so previously.

According to the article, it is expected that about five drivers out of the 60 will be eligible for an additional $500 stipend for taking on what the districts refers to as “hard to fill” routes, five or more times throughout the fourth quarter.

Paid time off flexibility will continue next year as well. In the past, the district’s school bus drivers that worked 32 hours a week were unable to take paid time off. Now, they will be able to use up to 14 hours of paid time off during weeks in which they’ve already worked 32 hours.

Beyond the pilot program, the district reportedly offers $1,000 stipends for new bus drivers and $1,000 stipends for existing bus drivers who refer another driver. Board president Patti Serrano said the district will be holding walk-in interviews.

