Arizona Annual Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive Returns

The Fulton Homes annual Stuff the Bus back-to-school drive event in Arizona is underway at Chandler Fashion Center, reported ABC 15.

According to the news report, from this week through July 6, a school bus will be parked at the mall just outside the food court, accepting donations for K-12 school supplies. The supplies will be given to students receiving help through the nonprofit Save the Family.

Fulton Homes, Save the Family and Phoenix-based radio station KUPD are reportedly hosting a promotional event at Chandler Fashion Center with free giveaways on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The article states that Spinato’s Pizza, Mrs. Fields, JD Sports, P.F. Changs, Freddy’s Frozen Custard, and the Mexicano will participate this year, handing out free food and giveaways to the first 50 school donations.

