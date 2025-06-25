Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Multimedia

(Free Webinar) Arkansas Transportation Department Saves $15K per Month with Bytecurve

Poway USD Driver Jodie Jones clocks in with ByteCurve 360.
Poway USD Driver Jodie Jones clocks in with ByteCurve 360.

Could you save $15,000 in monthly payroll?

The essential dispatch and payroll solution designed to improve on-time performance and slash hours of tedious payroll processes, Bytecurve can help its users drive significant payroll savings by linking pay to tasks and routes – not simply hours assigned.

Learn how Russellville, Arkansas School District Transportation Department saved $15,000 per month in payroll by implementing Bytecurve.

Russellville Transportation Director Chris King will share his experience onboarding a new GPS solution that powered the Bytecurve solution – and drove ~$150,000 in annual payroll savings.

Register to learn how your fleet might be next to transform the way your team manages dispatch and payroll processing.

Brought to you by Bytecurve

REGISTER BELOW:

 

Presenters:

Christopher King
Transportation Director
Russellville School District

 

 

 

 

 

Christina Herdman
Payroll Specialist
Russellville School District

