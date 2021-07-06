NJ Transit Bus Operator Rescues Kids From Stranded New York School Bus

A New Jersey transit bus driver came to the rescue of 21 schoolchildren who were stranded after their school bus blew two tires on the George Washington Bridge in New York, reported NJ Advance Media for NJ.com.

Veteran NJ Transit bus operator James Desir was driving his empty bus to the George Washington Bridge (GWB) bus terminal to pick up passengers, when he noticed the school bus on the side of the road.

According to witnesses, the school bus had been traveling on the bridge’s upper level into New York City when the blowouts occurred.

With the help of Port Authority police officers, Desir, a full-time transit driver with eight years of service, loaded the students and their chaperones onto his bus before driving them to the GWB Bus Station.

His quick-thinking actions were reportedly applauded by NJ Transit. reported NJ Advance Media for NJ. Com.

