Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Wire Reports

New Jersey High School Utilizes School Buses for Graduation Ceremony

By Taylor Hannon
Stock photo.

Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey recognized its graduating seniors with a modified celebration, due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced districts to cancel ceremonies across the nation, reported nj.com.

A week prior to the June 10 ceremony, school bus drivers delivered caps and gowns to the homes of all 700 graduating seniors. On the day of the event, buses returned at a  designated time with a graduation “goodie bags.”

The buses stopped for five minutes at each house, and students were given opportunities to take photos in their cap and gown in front of a banner signed by all the graduating students and hung on the bus. Police cars and fire trucks also accompanied the school buses on their routes.

Safety protocols were required, including staff remaining six feet away from each other, students and their families, limiting outdoor gatherings around the bus to no more than 25 people at a time, and wearing masks.

