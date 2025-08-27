Ohio School District Celebrates New School Year, Highlights Urgent Need for Bus Drivers

Warren City Schools in Ohio kicked off the new academic year with a spirited community celebration at Courthouse Square. While the atmosphere was upbeat, school officials took the opportunity to address a pressing challenge facing the district; a shortage of school bus drivers, reported WKBN 27.

“Our goal is to have a lot of positive energy and to kick school off in a very positive light,” said Superintendent Steve Chiaro via the article, who praised the strong turnout and community support.

But behind the celebration lies a logistical concern. John Lacy, executive director of business operations for Warren City Schools, stated the district is “barely covering routes” and urgently needs more drivers to avoid double routes and delays.

To attract applicants, the district showcased a school bus during the event and shared details about the position. Bus drivers in Warren earn approximately $24 an hour, receive full benefits, and work year-round, not just during the school year. The district also fully covers the cost of CDL training for new drivers.

“We’re doing everything we can to recruit,” said Lacy via the article. “People are often surprised at how good the pay and benefits are.”

The district said it remains hopeful that community outreach and incentives will help ease the shortage. In the meantime, Superintendent Chiaro reportedly emphasized the importance of community involvement in supporting student success.

“Because we can’t do it alone,” Chiaro said. “We need every aspect of assistance in helping our kids along the way.”

