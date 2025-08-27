Transportation Software Company TransAct Rebrands to Pathwise

TransAct Communications has officially rebranded to Pathwise, unveiling a new name, visual identity and website that the company said signals a renewed focus on simplifying K–12 school operations.

While the brand’s visual identity has changed, the company remains under the same leadership and ownership, as does its core mission to reduce the administrative burden on school staff so educators can stay focused on student success through transportation logistics, governance, compliance, and out-of-school time programs. Pathwise will continue to serve school districts, charter organizations and state departments of education across the country with no disruption to its services or leadership.

“This rebrand reflects who we’ve become a trusted partner with deep education roots and a clear focus on helping schools run more smoothly so educators can focus on students,” said Nate Brogan, CEO of Pathwise, via a press release.

The rebrand comes on the heels of significant growth. Since partnering with Polaris Growth Fund in 2020, the company said it has quadrupled its revenue and made major investments in leadership, product innovation and customer experience. Dan Lombard, managing partner at Polaris, noted in a statement that the rebranding was a natural step toward aligning the company’s public identity with its expanded impact and long-term goals.

The name Pathwise was chosen to convey more than just progress. The company said t represents guidance, purpose and partnership and positions the company not just as a vendor but as a trusted advisor to help schools manage the unseen but essential operations that keep learning on track.

Pathwise launched a redesigned website that it said refined its messaging to better communicate the value it brings to K–12 education.

The company serves over 3,000 school districts and charter organizations, as well as more than 25 state departments of education.

