Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Wire Reports

Ohio Student Almost Kidnapped from School Bus Stop

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A man attempted to kidnap a teenager from a school bus stop in Akron, Ohio, reported WKYC.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl was waiting at the bus stop around 6:24 a.m. on April 29, when a man identified as 29-year-old Da Aron Jackson, was parked nearby, then proceeded to approach the girl.

Jackson reportedly approached the girl and initiated a conversation in order to distract her. A few seconds later Jackson forcibly grabbed the victim and attempted to drag her toward his car.

The girl, whose identity was not disclosed in this writing, grabbed onto a chain-link fence as Jackson pulled her closer to his car.

According to Arkon police, while clinging to the fence, the student was able to break loose from Jackson’s grip.

The girl’s phone was taken by Jackson during the struggle, but he reportedly tossed it back to her before driving away.

The victim was taken to the police department by her mother, where she gave her testimony.

Jackson was then spotted hours later on Brown Street after police officers issued an alert for the suspect and vehicle. He was later taken into custody in the area of South Main Street and East Waterloo Road.

Police stated that Jackson was charged with abduction and booked into the Summit County Jail.

