(STN Podcast E110) Safety, Security & Promises: Responding Rightly to Student Transportation Challenges

Safety & security is the focus for STN’s May issue and the annual NASDPTS survey is gearing up to record how bad illegal passing is still today. Also, details were released on the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, but questions arise on the feasibility of rapid electrification.

Author and speaker Jason Hewlett, who will be presenting the entertaining, musical keynote “The Promise” at STN EXPO Indy in June, discusses what current events like Will Smith’s slap can teach the student transportation industry about fulfilling promises to ourselves, our teams, and the families and students we serve.

