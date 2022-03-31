Two Florida Teens Die After Car Crashed into School Bus Stop

A second student from Royal Palm Beach High School died from injuries received in a school bus crash last week, reported The Palm Beach Post.

Four students were hit by an SUV on March 22, after the vehicle jumped a curb and proceeded to spin out of control near Cypress Lake Drive in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

Two students were reportedly discharged from the hospital after being treated for serious injuries, while two other students succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities said on Monday that Tiana Johnson died at St. Mary’s hospital the morning after the accident, while Chand Wazir died on March 25.

Deputies reportedly identified the SUV’s driver as Angel Antonio Lopez, who has not been charged with a crime. Authorities are waiting for the results of a toxicology test taken after the crash.

