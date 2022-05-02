Monday, May 2, 2022
Advertisement
HomeSafetyTexas 6-Year-Old Hit, Killed by Own School Bus
NewsSafety

Texas 6-Year-Old Hit, Killed by Own School Bus

By Taylor Hannon

Six-year-old Emory Sayre was struck and killed by her own school bus after disembarking from the bus.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Brock Independent School District bus driven by Randall Marshall, 65, was traveling southeast on Canyon Creek Circle in Parker County on April 24, when it stopped to unload several students.

As the bus begin to move forward again, Sayre was struck by the bus and died because of her injuries. No other students were injured.

Marshall and Brock ISD are reportedly cooperating with the investigation, and Marshall is not facing any criminal charges.

Related: Colorado Girl Dies After Tripping, Falling Under School Bus
Related: Student, School Bus Driver Shot in Separate Incidents
Related: Pittsburgh Juvenile Dies After Being Shot Inside School Van

Ron Holmgreen, the superintendent of Brock ISD, released a statement on Facebook addressing the incident. “There are really no words to describe the sadness that is felt across Brock ISD today,” he stated, adding that a candlelight prayer vigil was planned for Tuesday. “Our hearts remain shattered at the loss of a Brock Eagle yesterday afternoon. We continue to lift this family, and their loved ones up in our thoughts and prayers. An account for the family has been opened at First Financial Bank in Brock to aid during this difficult time.”

Crisis counselors served campus all week. “The outpouring of concern and prayers means so much to all of us,” Holmgreen said. “It is truly a testament to the servant’s heart of our community and the core values of Brock ISD as many have reached out to offer resources for staff and students. … Our community rallies around one another, and we are so grateful. Please continue embracing one another and lifting one another up.”

Previous articleDoes your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots?
Next articleSTN EXPOs Offer Tips for Safeguarding Transportation Operations from Hackers

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

May 2022

This month’s cover story features an in-depth look at smart camera technology that can capture footage on-board school buses...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your district/company have school buses equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots?
0 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.