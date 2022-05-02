Texas 6-Year-Old Hit, Killed by Own School Bus

Six-year-old Emory Sayre was struck and killed by her own school bus after disembarking from the bus.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Brock Independent School District bus driven by Randall Marshall, 65, was traveling southeast on Canyon Creek Circle in Parker County on April 24, when it stopped to unload several students.

As the bus begin to move forward again, Sayre was struck by the bus and died because of her injuries. No other students were injured.

Marshall and Brock ISD are reportedly cooperating with the investigation, and Marshall is not facing any criminal charges.

Ron Holmgreen, the superintendent of Brock ISD, released a statement on Facebook addressing the incident. “There are really no words to describe the sadness that is felt across Brock ISD today,” he stated, adding that a candlelight prayer vigil was planned for Tuesday. “Our hearts remain shattered at the loss of a Brock Eagle yesterday afternoon. We continue to lift this family, and their loved ones up in our thoughts and prayers. An account for the family has been opened at First Financial Bank in Brock to aid during this difficult time.”

Crisis counselors served campus all week. “The outpouring of concern and prayers means so much to all of us,” Holmgreen said. “It is truly a testament to the servant’s heart of our community and the core values of Brock ISD as many have reached out to offer resources for staff and students. … Our community rallies around one another, and we are so grateful. Please continue embracing one another and lifting one another up.”