Ohio Student Brings Loaded Gun Onto School Bus

A young girl was found carrying a loaded gun on a school bus Monday afternoon, reported Kansas City News.

According to the police in Youngstown, Ohio, the article stated, a bus driver was transporting students’ home from St. Joseph the Provider School when another student told him a young girl had a gun in her bag.

The bus driver reportedly approached the girl and she admitted to carrying the weapon.

According to the police, the 11-year-old said she had the gun because she was tired of being “picked on” all the time by other students.

The 9-mm semiautomatic handgun is suspected of belonging to the girl’s mother.

Police stated via the article that the handgun had four bullets in the magazine. The girl was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and illegally carrying a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

The student was arraigned on Tuesday and reportedly denied the charges. She will remain in custody until her next hearing and undergo a mental health examination.

The police continue to investigate the incident.

