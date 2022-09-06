Tuesday, September 6, 2022
HomeWire ReportsThree Ohio School Buses Crash, 15 Student Transported to Hospital
Wire Reports

Three Ohio School Buses Crash, 15 Student Transported to Hospital

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Three Huber Heights school buses were involved in a crash on Friday morning in Englewood, Ohio, on an I-70 exit ramp, reported WHIO News.

According to the article, the Huber Heights City School district administrators were notified around 7:35 a.m. on Friday morning of a crash involving three of their school buses.

All three buses were transporting Wayne High School students to the Miami Valley Career Tech Center.

Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation. It concluded that while two of the buses were waiting to get off the exit ramp, a third bus failed to maintain assured clear distance and rear-ended the bus in front of it.

According to the district, the collision caused a chain reaction crash. All students were evacuated from the buses immediately and checked for injuries.

Fifteen students were reportedly transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. The rest of the students were picked up by Northmont City School buses and taken to the tech center.

According to the district, the driver of the bus that caused the crash has been cited by the state patrol He will remain off duty while the district’s transportation department conducts a complete evaluation of the incident per district and state mandated protocols.

Related: Round Up: Students Hit in School-Bus-Related Crashes
Related: Four-Car Crash in Colorado Involving School Bus Allegedly Caused By 13-year-old
Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
Related: Round Up: Students Hit in School-Bus-Related Crashes

Previous articleVirginia Middle-School Robotics Team Suggests Changing the Student Transportation Paradigm
Next articleVermont School Bus Driver Detained

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

September 2022

Head back to school informed on the latest in the world of student transportation with the September issue of...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Have you implemented new technology to better protect against student dragging incidents at bus stops?
4 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.