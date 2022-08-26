Monday, August 29, 2022
Louisiana Student Brandishes Gun at School Bus Stop, Mother Charged

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A 12-year-old student from charter school Akili Academy in New Orleans was arrested for holding a gun and banging on the door of a school bus with it, reported Sun Herald News.

According to the article, the New Orleans Police Department officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault approximately three miles north of the school, where the girl is a student.

Officers reportedly arrested the 12-year-old girl and charged her with aggravated assault with a firearm. Furthermore, her mother was also charged with principal to aggravated assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to a spokesman from the New Orleans Police Department, it is unknown if the mother is the owner of the firearm.

A video of the student has been circulated on social media. The mother claims her daughter acted in “self-defense” as she was being bullied, but she admitted her daughter shouldn’t have had possession of the gun.

