Ohio Teen Escapes Abduction Attempt While Waiting for School Bus; Suspect in Custody

A 15-year-old girl narrowly escaped an attempted abduction while waiting for her school bus, Cleaveland 19 News.

Strongsville Police Department said via the article that officers were dispatched to Fair Road around 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 5, after the teen reported being approached and grabbed by an unknown man. Authorities say the girl managed to break free and ran back into her home to alert her family, who then contacted police.

During an on-scene investigation, officers located a suspect at a nearby residence approximately a quarter mile from the reported incident. The man, identified as Dominic Anthony Sacco, 27, was taken into custody after being positively identified by the teen.

Sacco was reportedly held at the Strongsville Police Department facing charges of abduction. During his arraignment on Sept. 8, a judge set his bond at $1 million.

If Sacco were to post bond, he has been reportedly ordered to wear a GPS monitor and remain under home detention. Additionally, a temporary protection order has been issued, barring him from coming within 1,000 feet of the victim.

Strongsville police confirmed via the news article that Sacco is also a person of interest in two similar cases under active investigation. They are urging anyone with additional information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Related: Massachusetts School Bus Driver Accused of Kidnapping Children

Related: Three Virginia Children Found Safe After Reported Kidnapping

Related: Florida Man Arrested for “Exposing” Himself to Kids on School Bus

Related: Florida School Bus Attendant Arrested for Inappropriate Behavior with Young Girls