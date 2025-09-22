Feeling Super About Transportation Technology?

The new school has begun and students are back in class, notwithstanding the dozen

school districts that have gone year-round, according to the National Association for YearRound Education. We know full well school buses never stop operating, at least in most places, but the yellow machines are marching full force across North America,

delivering the most precious cargo. It’s an exciting yet anxiety-riddled time of year. With all those school buses and all those children on roads and highways, risk follows, largely in the form of other motorists.

But this school year, more than ever before, school buses are armed with innovations that target increased safety and efficiency. And technology offerings as well as adoption will only continue its upward movement. By 2032, the global student transportation market is forecast to more than double in value, to $4.95 billion from $2.31 billion last year, according to market intelligence firm Skyquest Technology Group. The North American market, especially the U.S., makes up the lions share and

figures to continue to do so, though Skyquest’s recent report notes the rapid emergence of China then Japan and Australia as the forerunners of the fastest-expanding market of Asia Pacific.

All this growth is being largely led by AI-based vehicle and student monitoring and tracking, safety technology, and cloud-based fleet management systems. Look no further than this month’s technology “Superusers” to illustrate these points. Repeatedly, I read about student transporters who need and are getting access to real-time data ranging from student ridership to video, communications to vehicle telematics—that not only impact the decisions they need to make but are making them easier. In fact, all these technologies and then some are becoming increasingly integrated to give a more complete picture of operational safety and efficiency.

Elsewhere in this magazine issue, the technology conversation inevitably turns to securing the plethora of data now at student transporters’ fingertips. If the technology itself doesn’t leave you feeling trepidation, cyberattacks will. The Watch Dog Blog reported last year that the Verizon Data Breach Report saw a 258-percent increase in total security incidents plaguing education and research sectors in 2023 compared to the previous year and a staggering 546 percent rise in data breach cases.

In addition to the security measures available to or being taken by student transportation operations, I found especially informative the IT glossary Senior Editor

Taylor Ekbatani included in her article. It wasn’t long ago we ran a similar glossary that defined electric school bus terminology. Many of those words and acronyms are now commonplace throughout much of the industry. I suspect many of the IT terms provided this month have already entered the industry lexicon.

With all today’s technology driving student transportation operations, not to mention tomorrow’s, collaboration with IT departments and a more intimate knowledge of technological solutions is a must. At the very least, student transportation leaders need to know what questions to ask of their IT departments and their dealers. And certainly, levels of security and data redundancy are at the top of the list.

Amid all this technology talk, the solutions I am most intrigued by are emerging virtual reality and augmented reality tools for maintenance professionals. Bob Pudlewski, NSTA Hall of Famer and our magazine’s technical editor, highlights how VR and AR as well as AI are changing or will change maintenance operations. Imagine being able to see into an engine to diagnose an especially vexing (and hidden) issue. Soon, Pudlewski writes, this will be possible.

It might happen even faster. Just two years ago at STN EXPO East in Indianapolis, Indiana, Cummins demonstrated during a plant tour how it is poised to use VR and AR goggles in its manufacturing and troubleshooting. The next great wave of innovation to hit the garage? As you read the following pages, ask yourself how the technologies discussed could assist and streamline your operations. Perhaps you and your transportation team are already using some of them. If so, what’s your “Superuser” story? I’d love to hear about it, and so would your peers across the industry.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the September 2025 issue of School Transportation News.

