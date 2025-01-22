Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Wire Reports

Florida Man Arrested for “Exposing” Himself to Kids on School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to students while they were riding a school bus home, reported ABC News.

According to the article, the incident took place on Thursday, when several students told their parents that a male was exposing himself in a car next to the bus.

Police said via the news report that one of the students submitted an anonymous tip, including a video of the incident. The male was identified as 36-year-old Freddy Richie Parisi, and the vehicle he was driving was shown on the video, including the tag number.

The parents reportedly contacted authorities immediately to report the incident and deputies launched the investigation. A detective then identified Paisi from conducting sex offender checks and worked with school resources officers to identify the other victims who witnessed the incident.

According to the news report, Parisi was arrested for five counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition and is being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility without bond.

(STN Podcast E243) Unhoused & Undocumented: Serving Students No Matter Their Status
Transportation Director Summit to Provide Empowerment, Networking

