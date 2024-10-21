Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
HomeWire ReportsMassachusetts School Bus Driver Accused of Kidnapping Children
Wire Reports

Massachusetts School Bus Driver Accused of Kidnapping Children

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A school bus driver in Newton, Massachusetts, is accused of kidnapping children with disabilities who rode on his route, reported CBS News.

Justin Vose, 42, is now charged with three counts of kidnapping after he allegedly took children with disabilities to isolated areas instead of dropping them off at the Newton Early Education Childhood Program.

Prosecutors allege via the article that Vose took three semi-nonverbal children to secluded areas and then turned off the audio and video recording in the bus for up to 20 minutes and took photographs with the kids. The students were between 3 and 5 years old at the time.

Vose reportedly worked as a school bus driver for an outside contractor, J.S.C Transportation in Waltham. The school became suspicious in late May, after a student on Vose’s bus showed up late to day care.

It is unclear what Vose allegedly did to the children when he kidnapped them. However, the case remains under investigation. Local news reporters reached out to the bus contractor but there has been no response.

Vose will reportedly be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn on Oct. 25.

Related: New York School Bus Driver Indicted for Alleged Kidnapping and Rape
Related: Students Intervene in Attempted Kidnapping at Maryland School Bus Stop
Related: Virginia School Bus Aide Arrested for Alleged Assault
Related: Florida School Bus Driver Arrested for Alleged Assault

Previous article
Avoiding False Starts
Next article
WATCH: South Carolina District Highlights Emergency Training

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

October 2024

Learn more about what it takes to create a Top Transportation Team in this month's cover story. Read articles...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is there an increase in the number of school district- or company-owned alternative vehicles for student transportation in your fleet this school year compared to last school year?
56 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.