Massachusetts School Bus Driver Accused of Kidnapping Children

A school bus driver in Newton, Massachusetts, is accused of kidnapping children with disabilities who rode on his route, reported CBS News.

Justin Vose, 42, is now charged with three counts of kidnapping after he allegedly took children with disabilities to isolated areas instead of dropping them off at the Newton Early Education Childhood Program.

Prosecutors allege via the article that Vose took three semi-nonverbal children to secluded areas and then turned off the audio and video recording in the bus for up to 20 minutes and took photographs with the kids. The students were between 3 and 5 years old at the time.

Vose reportedly worked as a school bus driver for an outside contractor, J.S.C Transportation in Waltham. The school became suspicious in late May, after a student on Vose’s bus showed up late to day care.

It is unclear what Vose allegedly did to the children when he kidnapped them. However, the case remains under investigation. Local news reporters reached out to the bus contractor but there has been no response.

Vose will reportedly be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn on Oct. 25.

