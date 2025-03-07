Massachusetts School Bus Driver Crashes into Trees Due to Medical Emergency

A school bus transporting 10 students in Sherbon, Massachusetts, veered off the road after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The Sherborn Fire and Rescue Department released a statement Thursday confirming that the crash occurred when the school bus driver was dropping students off from school.

The driver, who was not identified at this writing, had reportedly come to a complete stop and was driving slowly when they experienced a medical emergency, causing the school bus to crash into trees.

There were no other injuries reported. All the students were checked by medical professionals at the scene and released to their parents shortly after. The school bus driver was transported to a local hospital, and their condition was unknown at this report.

A student told local news reporters that the school driver hit the curb before crashing into a pole and then a tree. Neighbors witnessed the incident and rushed to help evacuate the students.

The Sherborn Fire and Rescue Department posted photos of the scene on their social media. The incident remains under investigation.



