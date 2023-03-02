Friday, March 3, 2023
School Buses in Geogia Vandalized, Suspect in Custody

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Long row of yellow school buses lined up in the parking lot ready to pick up students
File photo.

Twenty-three out of 63 McDuffie County School System buses were vandalized on Thursday morning, forcing students passengers to find an alternative way to school, reported News Channel 6

The school superintendent reportedly sent out an automated call to parents to let them know of the vandalism incident and that the buses were unable to run. Students who were unable to get to school were extended an excused absence.

According to the Public Relations and Communications Director Kristopher Wells, an individual entered the McDuffie School System’s transportation lot and damaged theschool buses. The suspect was detained and criminal charges will be filed, he added.

Law enforcement officials reportedly said that the alleged perpetrator took a set of keys to one of the buses and drove it around. Subsequently, they damaged traffic signs and hit a tree, a light pole, and several other school buses.

