Georgia School Bus Driver Charged With Breaking into Student’s Home

A Georgia bus driver in Cobb County near Atlanta is reportedly facing numerous charges after police say he walked into a family’s home uninvited, reported Fox 5 Atlanta News.

On Feb. 20, school bus driver Gogineni Rayudu allegedly walked into a home, closed the door behind him and asked for a 10-year-old girl who lived there.

According to the news article, Rayudu told the girl’s mother that he was there to check on the student and claimed to be her bus driver.

The mother reportedly believed that Rayudu was planning to hurt her daughter, as he fled the scene after being confronted.

Rayudu had come to the home at least three times in the past month and had reportedly asked neighbors where the child lived.

It was later confirmed by authorities that Rayudu was the child’s bus driver, but the article added that the incident occurred when school was not in session, and he gave them no reasonable explanation as to why he went to their home.

Rayudu is now being charged with felony first degree burglary and misdemeanor loitering. As of Thursday morning, he remains in the Cobb County Jail.

