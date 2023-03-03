Louisiana School Bus Driver Arrested Amid Sexual Assault Charges

A school bus driver who drove a bus for the Jefferson Parish Public School System near New Orleans was arrested after he was accused of sexually abusing three young girls, reported Nola News.

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was booked Tuesday on three counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13.

According to Michael Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Kenner Police Department, Wetekamm was placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

The victims in the case reportedly range in age from 5 to 10 years old. The girls were not students on any of the bus routes driven by Wetekamm, but he reportedly is known to the victim’s families.

One of the victims revealed the abuse to her mother and she reached out to Kenner police.

Wetekamm is accused of inappropriately touching the victims on several occasions over the course of two years.

According to investigators, incriminating evidence was found on Wetekamm’s cell phone. However, police did not reveal details of what was found.

Wetekamm was being held without bond as of Thursday at the Jefferson Parsh Correctional Center.

Related: Video Review Reveals Alleged Sexual Assault of 6-Year-Old on School Bus

Related: Philadelphia Students Sexually Assaulted on School Bus

Related: Florida School Bus Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI

Related: Maryland School Bus Aide Charged with Child, Sexual Abuse