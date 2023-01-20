Friday, January 20, 2023
HomeWire ReportsGeorgia Students Climb Out of School Bus as Driver, Parents Argue
Wire Reports

Georgia Students Climb Out of School Bus as Driver, Parents Argue

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stop sign on school bus
Photo courtesy of ProSight.

A school bus driver for the Paulding County School District in Georgia has been suspended as police continue to investigate a dispute with parents at the bus stop, reported WSB-TV News.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Old Harris Road and Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway bus stop for Allgood Elementary Students.

Videos showing parents instructing their children to climb out of the bus windows went viral on TikTok. One parent is also seen banging on the bus door in an attempt to get the bus driver to open it. However, the driver would not open it.

Paulding County Schools reportedly confirmed that the bus’ normal driver called out sick that day and a substitute driver was filling in.

The district’s drop-off process reportedly “broke down” as the driver tried to drop off the younger students.

According to the news article, the rest of the students arrived home safely with help from a supervisor.

The police reportedly confirmed they are handling the investigation and asked anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Related: Georgia Student Hit and Killed While Running After School Bus
Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Faces 42 Charges Including DUI
Related: Iowa Students Help School Bus Driver During Medical Episode
Related: What’s In your School Bus Evacuation Plan?

Previous article
Zūm CEO Ritu Narayan Receives 2023 Power of Women Award for Revolutionizing Student Transportation
Next article
New Jersey Bus Driver Mentors Elementary School Children Through Reading

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

January 2023

We're ringing in the new year with the first issue of 2023! Recap some of the topics covered at...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you conduct evacuation training more frequently for students with special needs?
64 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.