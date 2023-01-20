Georgia Students Climb Out of School Bus as Driver, Parents Argue

A school bus driver for the Paulding County School District in Georgia has been suspended as police continue to investigate a dispute with parents at the bus stop, reported WSB-TV News.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Old Harris Road and Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway bus stop for Allgood Elementary Students.

Videos showing parents instructing their children to climb out of the bus windows went viral on TikTok. One parent is also seen banging on the bus door in an attempt to get the bus driver to open it. However, the driver would not open it.

Paulding County Schools reportedly confirmed that the bus’ normal driver called out sick that day and a substitute driver was filling in.

The district’s drop-off process reportedly “broke down” as the driver tried to drop off the younger students.

According to the news article, the rest of the students arrived home safely with help from a supervisor.

The police reportedly confirmed they are handling the investigation and asked anyone with information to contact them immediately.

