Tuesday, March 18, 2025
NewsSafety

Three-Vehicle Crash Involving School Buses Leaves Seven Injured

By Merari Acevedo
Two Camden County School District school buses and one car were involved in a crash that left seven injured in North Carolina.

The incident occurred March 7, when a teen motorist was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata and traveling westbound on Scotland Road alongside one of the buses. The second bus was traveling eastbound on the same road, according to a statement released by the district.

The teen motorist, who was not identified at this writing, crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound bus, causing the bus to then crash into the westbound bus.

Both bus drivers, the motorist and four children were injured during the crash. They were all transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to local news reports, the teen was charged with failure to maintain lane control.

