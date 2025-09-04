Dauphin County School District Considers Paying Parents Amid Bus Driver Shortage

A central Pennsylvania school district is considering a transportation stipend for families as it continues to grapple with a shortage of school bus drivers, reported WGAL News.

According to the news report, the Susquehanna Township School District may offer up to $1,000 per year to parents who transport their children to and from school. Under the proposed plan, families would receive $50 per student per month, with a cap of $100 per household.

The move reportedly mirrors similar efforts in districts like Philadelphia, where parental stipends have been used to ease transportation challenges.

The district stated the goal is to reduce the number of students requiring school bus service, thereby decreasing the number of buses needed each day. The proposal reportedly comes as the district canceled classes Monday for two elementary schools due to a lack of available drivers. District officials emphasized that participation in the stipend program would be voluntary. No final decision has been made.

Related: Arizona School District Increases Bus Driver Pay to Help with Shortage

Related: School District Pays Parents to Drive Their Children to School

Related: Rural Virginia Counties Move Needle on School Bus Driver Shortage

Related: Kentucky Students Release Rap Video in Response to School Bus Driver Shortage