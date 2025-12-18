Minnesota School Bus Driver Rescues Missing 4-Year-Old from Lake

A Minnesota school bus driver saved a student from drowning and is being hailed a hero after rescuing a missing 4-year-old boy from Lake Owasso last month, reported ABC news.

According to the news report, Mebal Kaanyi drives for Schmitty & Sons Bus Co. and serves Roseville Area Schools. She was finishing her afternoon route on Nov. 25, when she noticed a young boy running down a hill toward the water.

“I see this little guy coming, running down the street,” Kaanyi told local news reporters. “He was crying and running. He was not dressed. He was in, I think, just his underwear and a short-sleeve shirt. He did not have a sweatshirt or shoes on him. It was cold that day.”

At the time, Kaanyi did not know the boy had been reported missing by his aunt, who had called 911 to alert authorities. Kaanyi described the tense moments as she chased the boy.

“When the kid went to the fence and touched the gate, and it just opened, that moment, my heart skipped,” she said, adding that the boy stepped into the lake and began struggling. “I’ve never swum in my entire life … I get goosebumps just looking at the water. I’m so afraid of water, but that day, I was determined to do anything possible to save that kid.”

According to the article, Kaanyi jumped into the lake and managed to grab the boy’s hand.

“Thank goodness. I got you,” she recalled saying as she carried him back to the safety of her bus and called dispatch.

A Life-saving Hero

When deputies from Ramsey County arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the child wrapped in towels and sitting safely on Kaanyi’s bus.

Ramsey County Sgt. Marson emphasized the significance of her actions and hailed her as a hero.

“She was integral in saving that child’s life,” he said. “Without her intervention, that child would’ve probably died in that water, just from exposure or maybe even drowning. She’s a hero, plain and simple.”

Kaanyi, however, remained humble about her bravery.

“This is what everybody should do,” she said. “We need to live in a society whereby we care for one another.” Authorities announced that Kaanyi will be officially recognized with a life-saving award for her quick thinking and courage.

