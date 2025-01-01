Thursday, January 2, 2025
Buyer’s Guide 2025

Artwork for cover and divider pages created by Kimber Horne using generative A.I. in Adobe Firefly
Artwork for cover and divider pages created by Kimber Horne using generative A.I. in Adobe Firefly

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal agencies, manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers.

Read the full 2025 Buyer’s Guide.

Data & Statistics
School Bus OEM Production Data
Industry Purchasing Trends
2025 School Bus Engine, Electric Drivetrain & Transmission Specifications

Organizations and Associations
State and Province Directory
National Associations
Federal Agencies

Bus OEM’s and Dealers

Components and Service Suppliers

Companies by Category
Company Listings

Publisher’s Commentary

