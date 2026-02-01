This month’s issue highlights safety, covering different aspects of how the student transportation is addressing the most pressing safety challenges facing students, drivers and transportation departments. Learn more about the planning needed for the aftermath of school bus crashes, prevention techniques and equipment including lap/shoulder seatbelts, training policies and garages, as well as furthering safety through awareness, access and accountability.

Also, find dates, agendas and new experiences coming up for our 2026 conferences.

Read the full February 2026 issue.

Features

‘This is Bad’

Planning for what happens in the minutes, days and weeks following a severe school bus crash is as important as training to avoid an incident from occurring in the first place.

An Evolution of Thought

Installing lap/shoulder seatbelts on school buses is only half the battle. Experts say it’s vital to also have usage policies and training procedures in place for successful implementation.

Keys to Success

Developing a safety culture not only begins and ends with school bus passengers but must encompass everything from driver training to garage layout.

Special Reports

Getting the Word Out

As illegal passing incidents continue to plague the industry, many federal and state organizations are working on public safety announcements to increase school bus awareness among motorists.

Feedback

Online

Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Strongest Case Yet for 3-point Belts?

Thought Leader by Glenna-Wright Gallo

School Bus Adaptive Technology: Safer Rides, Stronger Teams, Better Access

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Autonomous Vehicle Implications