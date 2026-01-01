Our first issue of 2026 brings the focus back to transportation of students with special needs and disabilities. Learn more about leveraging camera technology for student safety and driver training, Medicaid reimbursement management, the considerations of using non-yellow school bus vehicles for student transportation and the details on new securement technology for students with disabilities and how to train staff to use it correctly. Also read articles on targeting sexual assault onboard school buses and the multi-faceted approach needed to build and retain student transportation teams that are prepared for the wide variety of student needs.

Find more information about our upcoming 2026 conferences in the magazine as well as a recap of the 2025 TSD Conference!

January 2026 issue

Features

Navigating the Complexities

The arduous task of tracking students and routes for Medicaid reimbursement can be off-putting. However, software companies are highlighting the benefits of how technology can help with documenting and reporting.

Smaller Options

Switching to alternative transportation vehicles like vans and SUVs for students with disabilities is beneficial in some circumstances, but at what cost?

Secure & Ensure

As securement devices for students with disabilities become more specialized, ensuring transportation staff are trained in securing them properly inside the school bus is a top safety element.

Special Reports

Eagle Eye on Student Transportation Safety

Leveraging camera technology can offer a host of safety solutions, from identifying student behavior issues to detailing driver performance behind the wheel.

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

Driving Change in 2026

Thought Leader by Linda Bluth

Sexual Assault on School Transportation Vehicles: A Call for Action

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Innovative Staffing & Retention