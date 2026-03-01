Sunday, March 1, 2026
March 2026

Transportation employees at Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia foster collaboration.
Photo courtesy of Loudoun County Public Schools
Cover design by Kimber Horne

Learn more about the teamwork needed to keep operations running smoothly at student transportation operations. Cover stars from Loudoun County in Virginia highlight the importance of working together and with their routing software provider. Also read articles on the benefits of school bus LED lighting, beyond safety considerations, how districts are choosing the best fuel options for them, the usage of parent apps and how RFP’s and pilot programs can help districts find the best transportation technology solutions.

Find the full STN EXPO East preview for the upcoming conference in Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina.

Read the full March 2026 issue.

Cover Story

Hand-in-Hand
Communication between vendor partners and customers is the key to developing successful, safe routes for students.

Features

The One & Only
School districts and companies are realizing the maintenance and time savings of LEDs, despite the higher upfront cost compared to incandescent lighting.

More Than Fuel Costs
Among the various options available, districts are leaning into the fuel that makes the most sense for their local operations.

Special Reports

Where is the Bus?
School districts report that using parent apps have helped streamline their operations, and software providers are seeing increased community usage.

More Than a Letter Game
Pilot programs are vital to the RFP process by helping school districts confirm if a chosen solution does what is promised.

STN EXPO East Preview
Prepare for the content, community and commerce waiting this month in Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina.

Feedback
Online
Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
The Security of Consistency

Thought Leader by Jim Harris
The Intersection of Autonomous Vehicles and School Buses

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Ignite Your Leadership

